21 North Mills Avenue

Amenities
Adorable 3/1 home conveniently located in the historic neighborhood of Thornton Park! LOCATION LOCATION! Close to shopping, salons, and walking distance to Lake Eola! Comes with separate 2 car garage. This one won't last long! Pet will be considered with owner approval.
** Make sure you have read our application guidelines on www.warnerquinlan.com BEFORE you click link below to schedule a viewing:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/912425
Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
TERMS: 12 month lease
COUNTY: Orange
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.