Orlando, FL
21 North Mills Avenue
21 North Mills Avenue

21 N Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 N Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3/1 home conveniently located in the historic neighborhood of Thornton Park! LOCATION LOCATION! Close to shopping, salons, and walking distance to Lake Eola! Comes with separate 2 car garage. This one won't last long! Pet will be considered with owner approval.

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

TERMS: 12 month lease

COUNTY: Orange

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 North Mills Avenue have any available units?
21 North Mills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 21 North Mills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21 North Mills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 North Mills Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 North Mills Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21 North Mills Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21 North Mills Avenue offers parking.
Does 21 North Mills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 North Mills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 North Mills Avenue have a pool?
No, 21 North Mills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21 North Mills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21 North Mills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21 North Mills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 North Mills Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 North Mills Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 North Mills Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
