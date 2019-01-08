21 North Mills Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 3/1 home conveniently located in the historic neighborhood of Thornton Park! LOCATION LOCATION! Close to shopping, salons, and walking distance to Lake Eola! Comes with separate 2 car garage. This one won't last long! Pet will be considered with owner approval.



** Make sure you have read our application guidelines on www.warnerquinlan.com BEFORE you click link below to schedule a viewing:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/912425



Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



TERMS: 12 month lease



COUNTY: Orange



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.