Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this home close to the Airport, shopping and minutes to downtown. This condo is listed as a 1 bedroom 1 and half bath but the den can be used as a 2nd bedroom. This home has wood flooring, washer and dryer, and also gas stove and microwave. Property available for move in Mid July.