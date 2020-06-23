All apartments in Orlando
2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE
2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE

2041 Dixie Belle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
tennis court
Available For lease August 1! Wonderfully updated three bedroom, two bath condo located on the 1st level is nestled in the gated community of Miriada Condo. The interior has many upgrades including new tile flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. The master bedroom features double closets to provide ample storage and double window that allows plenty of natural light. The quiet community has lots amenities for the busy family with a community swimming pool for cooling off during the hot summer days, fitness center to stay in shape, playground for the little ones in the family, tennis courts to be enjoyed year round, car wash station, and pet park. Minutes away from major roadways, Orlando International Airport, shopping, restaurants, schools, theme parks and downtown Orlando makes this an excellent location. Make this your next home, lease it now! Will not last long in the market! New washer and dryer will be included in February 2018. No pets allow. Landlord provide Home warranty in order to provide repairs and take care of emergencies immediately deductible paid by the landlord as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have any available units?
2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have?
Some of 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
