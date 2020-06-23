2041 DIXIE BELLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill pet friendly tennis court

Available For lease August 1! Wonderfully updated three bedroom, two bath condo located on the 1st level is nestled in the gated community of Miriada Condo. The interior has many upgrades including new tile flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops in the kitchen. The master bedroom features double closets to provide ample storage and double window that allows plenty of natural light. The quiet community has lots amenities for the busy family with a community swimming pool for cooling off during the hot summer days, fitness center to stay in shape, playground for the little ones in the family, tennis courts to be enjoyed year round, car wash station, and pet park. Minutes away from major roadways, Orlando International Airport, shopping, restaurants, schools, theme parks and downtown Orlando makes this an excellent location. Make this your next home, lease it now! Will not last long in the market! New washer and dryer will be included in February 2018. No pets allow. Landlord provide Home warranty in order to provide repairs and take care of emergencies immediately deductible paid by the landlord as well.