2025 EASTBOURNE WAY

Water, WiFi, TV cable, washer and dryer and 1 attached car garage included!!! Welcome home to this well maintained, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the quiet community of Coach Homes at Dover Village in Orlando. Private screened patio in back and no rear neighbor. Park your car inside your private garage and step into your secured building with intercom access! Private laundry room with washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen, open to the living room and dining room. No pets allowed. Community offers swimming pool and tennis court. Located near major highways and shops. This Gem is ready to be called home! Schedule your private showing today!