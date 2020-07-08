All apartments in Orlando
2025 EASTBOURNE WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2025 EASTBOURNE WAY

2025 Eastbourne Way · (386) 214-7941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 Eastbourne Way, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Water, WiFi, TV cable, washer and dryer and 1 attached car garage included!!! Welcome home to this well maintained, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the quiet community of Coach Homes at Dover Village in Orlando. Private screened patio in back and no rear neighbor. Park your car inside your private garage and step into your secured building with intercom access! Private laundry room with washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen, open to the living room and dining room. No pets allowed. Community offers swimming pool and tennis court. Located near major highways and shops. This Gem is ready to be called home! Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY have any available units?
2025 EASTBOURNE WAY has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY have?
Some of 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2025 EASTBOURNE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY offers parking.
Does 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY has a pool.
Does 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 EASTBOURNE WAY has units with dishwashers.
