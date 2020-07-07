2020 MEETING PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful, spacious, 1st floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo, corner unit with wrap around porch and a one car attached Garage. All this located in sought-after Baldwin Park. Walking distance to Baldwin Park's Downtown with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and so much more. Just a few steps from The Clubhouse with workout facility and heated pool. Open floor plan, Fabulous Master Bath with Large shower and separate show tub. Two large walk-in closets. "A" Schools, Close to major shopping, I-4, 408 and Hospitals.