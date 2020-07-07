All apartments in Orlando
Location

2020 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, spacious, 1st floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo, corner unit with wrap around porch and a one car attached Garage. All this located in sought-after Baldwin Park. Walking distance to Baldwin Park's Downtown with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and so much more. Just a few steps from The Clubhouse with workout facility and heated pool. Open floor plan, Fabulous Master Bath with Large shower and separate show tub. Two large walk-in closets. "A" Schools, Close to major shopping, I-4, 408 and Hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

