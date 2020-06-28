2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking key fob access new construction

OWNER/AGENT - LUXURY LIVING IN THORTON PARK



RATE $1,400/month - TERM - 12-Month



1 bedroom 1 bathroom 700sqft



___________________________________________________



New Construction IN 2018 with no expense spared. Control your home with your smart phone from anywhere in these state of the art smart technology apartments. Live in luxury in one of the most desirable areas of downtown Orlando.



___________________________________________________



- In Ceiling SPEAKER SYSTEM w/ SONOS control

- GOOGLE assist automation

- LUTRON remote lighting control

- SMART keyless entry system

- FULLY equipped security system

- In Unit LG WASHER/DRYER

- Frigidare Gallery STAINLESS STEEL appliances

- PORCELAIN TILE/HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout

- GRANITE COUNTERTOPS w/ 7 foot ISLAND

- 42inch MODERN cabinets w/ MOOD LIGHTING

- Large WALK IN closet

- RAIN shower heads

- HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL A/C w/ Nest Thermostat Control

- OFF STREET parking

- ELEGANTLY designed landscaping