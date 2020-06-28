All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD

2005 Central Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
new construction
OWNER/AGENT - LUXURY LIVING IN THORTON PARK

RATE $1,400/month - TERM - 12-Month

1 bedroom 1 bathroom 700sqft

___________________________________________________

New Construction IN 2018 with no expense spared. Control your home with your smart phone from anywhere in these state of the art smart technology apartments. Live in luxury in one of the most desirable areas of downtown Orlando.

___________________________________________________

- In Ceiling SPEAKER SYSTEM w/ SONOS control
- GOOGLE assist automation
- LUTRON remote lighting control
- SMART keyless entry system
- FULLY equipped security system
- In Unit LG WASHER/DRYER
- Frigidare Gallery STAINLESS STEEL appliances
- PORCELAIN TILE/HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout
- GRANITE COUNTERTOPS w/ 7 foot ISLAND
- 42inch MODERN cabinets w/ MOOD LIGHTING
- Large WALK IN closet
- RAIN shower heads
- HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL A/C w/ Nest Thermostat Control
- OFF STREET parking
- ELEGANTLY designed landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have any available units?
2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 E CENTRAL BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
