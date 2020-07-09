All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1950 CONWAY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1950 CONWAY ROAD
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

1950 CONWAY ROAD

1950 Conway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1950 Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Welcome home to Metro at Michigan Park. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, stunning stainless appliances and breakfast island. Living/dining area is great for entertaining family and friends. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Bedrooms are a great size! The highlights of Metro at Michigan Park are a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community. Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and both airports!

This unit includes a Tenant Benefit Package for a small monthly fee and a no upfront Security Deposit Option. Ask your Realtor for details.

***This property requires a separate HOA Application - $100 application first adult and $75 after. ***

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA Approval

***Max # of pets permitted per unit is two(2) per HOA Rules & Regulations and not to exceed a combined total of 40 LBS***

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guarantee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 CONWAY ROAD have any available units?
1950 CONWAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 CONWAY ROAD have?
Some of 1950 CONWAY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 CONWAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1950 CONWAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 CONWAY ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1950 CONWAY ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1950 CONWAY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1950 CONWAY ROAD offers parking.
Does 1950 CONWAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 CONWAY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 CONWAY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1950 CONWAY ROAD has a pool.
Does 1950 CONWAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1950 CONWAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 CONWAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1950 CONWAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach