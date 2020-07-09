1950 CONWAY ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Welcome home to Metro at Michigan Park. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Charming kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry, stunning stainless appliances and breakfast island. Living/dining area is great for entertaining family and friends. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Bedrooms are a great size! The highlights of Metro at Michigan Park are a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community. Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and both airports!



This unit includes a Tenant Benefit Package for a small monthly fee and a no upfront Security Deposit Option. Ask your Realtor for details.



***This property requires a separate HOA Application - $100 application first adult and $75 after. ***



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission and HOA Approval



***Max # of pets permitted per unit is two(2) per HOA Rules & Regulations and not to exceed a combined total of 40 LBS***



