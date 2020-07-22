All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

1923 Santa Antilles Road

1923 Santa Antilles Road · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Santa Antilles Road, Orlando, FL 32806
Belle Air

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bel Air Home in Boone School District - Large and spacious mid-century home in desirable Bel Air neighborhood. Formal living and dining room and large family room. Home features original wood floors in main areas, eat-in kitchen, fenced-in back yard with lush landscaping and sprinkler system, large bedrooms, two car garage with opener, skylights. Washer/dryer hook-ups and landscaping included in monthly rent. New carpet in bedrooms and fresh paint inside. In Boone school district and well located close to the Central Business District.

(RLNE5219298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Santa Antilles Road have any available units?
1923 Santa Antilles Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Santa Antilles Road have?
Some of 1923 Santa Antilles Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Santa Antilles Road currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Santa Antilles Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Santa Antilles Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Santa Antilles Road is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Santa Antilles Road offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Santa Antilles Road offers parking.
Does 1923 Santa Antilles Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Santa Antilles Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Santa Antilles Road have a pool?
No, 1923 Santa Antilles Road does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Santa Antilles Road have accessible units?
No, 1923 Santa Antilles Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Santa Antilles Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Santa Antilles Road does not have units with dishwashers.
