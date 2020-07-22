1923 Santa Antilles Road

Amenities

Bel Air Home in Boone School District - Large and spacious mid-century home in desirable Bel Air neighborhood. Formal living and dining room and large family room. Home features original wood floors in main areas, eat-in kitchen, fenced-in back yard with lush landscaping and sprinkler system, large bedrooms, two car garage with opener, skylights. Washer/dryer hook-ups and landscaping included in monthly rent. New carpet in bedrooms and fresh paint inside. In Boone school district and well located close to the Central Business District.



