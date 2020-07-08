All apartments in Orlando
1915 Westpointe Cir.
1915 Westpointe Cir

1915 Westpointe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Westpointe Circle, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3/2 Metrowest Gem - Property Id: 274617

Beautiful property in the heart of sought after Metrowest community surrounded by golf courses and mature trees.
The property has tile wood-looking floor, recently remodeled kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and beautifully renovated bathrooms. This bright property has a very sleek, modern look with high ceilings, big, private backyard and screened in patio.
This property is located in the area with 3 best schools:
- Metrowest Elementary
- Gotha Middle School
-Olympia High School.
The area offers great opportunities for many different activities such as walking, biking and jogging.
Rent includes landscaping, so you won't have to mow the lawn:)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274617
Property Id 274617

(RLNE5760616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1915 Westpointe Cir have any available units?
1915 Westpointe Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Westpointe Cir have?
Some of 1915 Westpointe Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Westpointe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Westpointe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Westpointe Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Westpointe Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Westpointe Cir offer parking?
No, 1915 Westpointe Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Westpointe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 Westpointe Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Westpointe Cir have a pool?
No, 1915 Westpointe Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Westpointe Cir have accessible units?
No, 1915 Westpointe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Westpointe Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Westpointe Cir has units with dishwashers.

