1915 Westpointe Cir.

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3/2 Metrowest Gem - Property Id: 274617
Beautiful property in the heart of sought after Metrowest community surrounded by golf courses and mature trees.
The property has tile wood-looking floor, recently remodeled kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and beautifully renovated bathrooms. This bright property has a very sleek, modern look with high ceilings, big, private backyard and screened in patio.
This property is located in the area with 3 best schools:
- Metrowest Elementary
- Gotha Middle School
-Olympia High School.
The area offers great opportunities for many different activities such as walking, biking and jogging.
Rent includes landscaping, so you won't have to mow the lawn:)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274617
