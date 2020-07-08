1915 Westpointe Cir.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel

Available 08/01/20 3/2 Metrowest Gem - Property Id: 274617



Beautiful property in the heart of sought after Metrowest community surrounded by golf courses and mature trees.

The property has tile wood-looking floor, recently remodeled kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and beautifully renovated bathrooms. This bright property has a very sleek, modern look with high ceilings, big, private backyard and screened in patio.

This property is located in the area with 3 best schools:

- Metrowest Elementary

- Gotha Middle School

-Olympia High School.

The area offers great opportunities for many different activities such as walking, biking and jogging.

Rent includes landscaping, so you won't have to mow the lawn:)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274617

