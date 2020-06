Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom house in Conway is equipped with tile floors throughout, a master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom and a private patio which leads to a fenced in backyard, large living room and kitchen. For extra storage there is attic space as well as a two car garage with laundry facilities on the premises.