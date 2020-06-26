All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1901 Canton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1901 Canton Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

1901 Canton Street

1901 Canton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1901 Canton Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Rear unit of duplex in north colonialtown - Property Id: 123819

Two bedroom, one bathroom rear unit of duplex. One vehicle carport plus street parking and fenced landscaped private backyard. Recently remodeled with new carpet, tile, fresh paint, kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures. Kitchen equipped with glass top range, dishwasher, refrigerator and new microwave. Pantry off of kitchen equipped with washer and dryer. Available for immediate occupancy. Landscaping maintenance and water included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123819
Property Id 123819

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4926138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Canton Street have any available units?
1901 Canton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Canton Street have?
Some of 1901 Canton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Canton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Canton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Canton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Canton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1901 Canton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Canton Street offers parking.
Does 1901 Canton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 Canton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Canton Street have a pool?
No, 1901 Canton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Canton Street have accessible units?
No, 1901 Canton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Canton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Canton Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach