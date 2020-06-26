1901 Canton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Rear unit of duplex in north colonialtown - Property Id: 123819



Two bedroom, one bathroom rear unit of duplex. One vehicle carport plus street parking and fenced landscaped private backyard. Recently remodeled with new carpet, tile, fresh paint, kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures. Kitchen equipped with glass top range, dishwasher, refrigerator and new microwave. Pantry off of kitchen equipped with washer and dryer. Available for immediate occupancy. Landscaping maintenance and water included.

Property Id 123819



No Pets Allowed



