All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1818 E JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

1818 E JEFFERSON STREET

1818 E Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1818 E Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Chic Downtown Rental on a picturesque street, near all of the downtown activities and businesses! Live, work and play in this professionally managed and maintained 2 Bedroom/2 Bath home that includes: Lawn Care, Pest control, Alarm, Water softener. Immaculately maintained with upgraded features, hardwood floors throughout & sizable fenced in backyard. The interior features a stylish Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. The Family room is just off the kitchen with views of the fenced in landscaped backyard/patio area. At the front of the home, there is a spacious Living Room & Dining Room combo - perfect for entertaining company. All closets including the pantry have been professionally done! Fenced in Backyard comes equipped with a Weber grill, Jacuzzi, Firepit & Patio Furniture - perfect for your next outside event! Near major highways, shopping and dining and all the wonderful things Downtown has to offer! Walk to Dickson Azalea Park! 6 minute drive to Lake Eola Park! Live at ease and in style in this centrally located downtown rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
1818 E JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET have?
Some of 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1818 E JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 E JEFFERSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach