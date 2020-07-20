1818 E JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Chic Downtown Rental on a picturesque street, near all of the downtown activities and businesses! Live, work and play in this professionally managed and maintained 2 Bedroom/2 Bath home that includes: Lawn Care, Pest control, Alarm, Water softener. Immaculately maintained with upgraded features, hardwood floors throughout & sizable fenced in backyard. The interior features a stylish Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. The Family room is just off the kitchen with views of the fenced in landscaped backyard/patio area. At the front of the home, there is a spacious Living Room & Dining Room combo - perfect for entertaining company. All closets including the pantry have been professionally done! Fenced in Backyard comes equipped with a Weber grill, Jacuzzi, Firepit & Patio Furniture - perfect for your next outside event! Near major highways, shopping and dining and all the wonderful things Downtown has to offer! Walk to Dickson Azalea Park! 6 minute drive to Lake Eola Park! Live at ease and in style in this centrally located downtown rental!