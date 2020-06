Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Take a look at this comfortable Condo, 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms. The rooms are in the second floor with a full bathroom. Living/Dinning Area in the main floor with laundry hookups in the eat in kitchen area. Small patio on the back with a small storage. Call for a private showing!!!