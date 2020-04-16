All apartments in Orlando
1711 S. Oxalis Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1711 S. Oxalis Ave.

1711 S Oxalis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1711 S Oxalis Ave, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhome Located in East Orlando*** Ready to Move In *** - This a Beautiful 3 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms Townhouse
Located at 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. Orlando, FL 32807
Property Features a Private Yard & Carport
Tile & Carpet Throughout
W/D Hookups
Renters Insurance Required Upon Approval
Applicants are Required to Pay HOA Applications ($75 per person) and $100 per Application Administrative Fee to Liberty Square Subdivision
Very Conveniently Located to Major Highways & Downtown
Very Close to Shopping, Dinning & Entertainment
Please Call Ivan Tobon (407)308-0600 with Outlet Realty LLC Today to View this Property.
Won't Last!!!

(RLNE4743603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. have any available units?
1711 S. Oxalis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. have?
Some of 1711 S. Oxalis Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1711 S. Oxalis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. offers parking.
Does 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. has a pool.
Does 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 S. Oxalis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
