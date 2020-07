Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RUN! don't walk or you will risk losing this hard to Find 4 bedroom 2 bath property. New paint and new carpet, unbelievable value and centrally located. Fenced back yard so you pet can wander at willl. Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room. Garage was converted to 4th bedroom. Washer Dryer Hook Ups inside the kitchen for convenience. Very large floor plan almost 1600 square Feet under Heat. Great for a larger family that needs space. Section 8 vouchers are accepted if qualified.