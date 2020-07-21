1633 East Livingston Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

This cute 2 bedroom/1 bath is a must see. Kitchen has all the appliances. Tile in the living and wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook-up. The duplex is located near Thornton Park restaurants, shops, Lake Eola and numerous street festivals. Colonialtown shopping is right around the corner. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

