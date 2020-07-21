All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:30 PM

1633 East Livingston Street

1633 Livingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1633 Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This cute 2 bedroom/1 bath is a must see. Kitchen has all the appliances. Tile in the living and wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook-up. The duplex is located near Thornton Park restaurants, shops, Lake Eola and numerous street festivals. Colonialtown shopping is right around the corner. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 East Livingston Street have any available units?
1633 East Livingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1633 East Livingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1633 East Livingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 East Livingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 1633 East Livingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1633 East Livingston Street offer parking?
No, 1633 East Livingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 1633 East Livingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 East Livingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 East Livingston Street have a pool?
No, 1633 East Livingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1633 East Livingston Street have accessible units?
No, 1633 East Livingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 East Livingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 East Livingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1633 East Livingston Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1633 East Livingston Street has units with air conditioning.
