1624 CUMBIE AVENUE

1624 Cumbie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Cumbie Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful College park townhome with fenced back yard. A two story quality craftsmanship stylish townhome with open floor plan, lots of daylight and a 2 car garage conveniently located in College Park. Hardwood style tiled floor on the first floor with a high ceiling. bright wh Quartz kitchen counter with breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a glass top range, microwave, dishwasher washer and dryer and a stainless refrigerator. Lots of storage space in a beautiful designed kitchen including a pantry.

Three bedrooms on second floor with a split plan and carpet floor. Master bedroom with a beautiful bright double vanity with Quartz top, full size shower in addition to a walk-in closet and a balcony. Two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom a and Washer and dryer closet.

Fenced backyard including yard maintenance, 2 car garage with opener.
Conveniently located close to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, OBT and I-4.

Available immediately. One month rent one month deposit. Special for month of May, first 3 months rent is discounted by $300.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE have any available units?
1624 CUMBIE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE have?
Some of 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 CUMBIE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 CUMBIE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

