1624 CUMBIE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful College park townhome with fenced back yard. A two story quality craftsmanship stylish townhome with open floor plan, lots of daylight and a 2 car garage conveniently located in College Park. Hardwood style tiled floor on the first floor with a high ceiling. bright wh Quartz kitchen counter with breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a glass top range, microwave, dishwasher washer and dryer and a stainless refrigerator. Lots of storage space in a beautiful designed kitchen including a pantry.



Three bedrooms on second floor with a split plan and carpet floor. Master bedroom with a beautiful bright double vanity with Quartz top, full size shower in addition to a walk-in closet and a balcony. Two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom a and Washer and dryer closet.



Fenced backyard including yard maintenance, 2 car garage with opener.

Conveniently located close to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, OBT and I-4.



Available immediately. One month rent one month deposit. Special for month of May, first 3 months rent is discounted by $300.