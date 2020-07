Amenities

Amazing Location!! Close to Mills Park, Downtown and Great Dining and entertainment options nearby. BIG corner lot holds well kept 3 bedrooms with updated 1 and ½ bath home with original hardwood floors throughout! Extra entertaining space in large tiled family room. Kitchen with nook and stainless appliances. Ceiling fans in every room. Enormous paved patio in the side yard is an outdoor dream. Make it your oasis. Garage converted to storage includes full-size washer & dryer.