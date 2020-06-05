1539 Hanks Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL BALDWIN PARK HOME - Bright and modern two-story home, with tons of upgrades. Foyer has custom built-in dry bar with double fridge beverage center. Family room has gorgeous stone wall with TV and electric fireplace that stays. Kitchen is open & bright with six burner gas cooktop, double ovens, and warming drawer. Kitchen also has island breakfast bar. Owner also upgraded light fixtures and shades to continue elegant modern theme. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, including master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upstairs rooms also have surround sound system. Enjoy paver-seating area in private, fenced backyard, or the beautiful views of the park from the front porch. Minutes from Baldwin Park shopping area, very close to walking trail around Lake Baldwin.



