All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1539 Hanks Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1539 Hanks Ave.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1539 Hanks Ave.

1539 Hanks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1539 Hanks Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL BALDWIN PARK HOME - Bright and modern two-story home, with tons of upgrades. Foyer has custom built-in dry bar with double fridge beverage center. Family room has gorgeous stone wall with TV and electric fireplace that stays. Kitchen is open & bright with six burner gas cooktop, double ovens, and warming drawer. Kitchen also has island breakfast bar. Owner also upgraded light fixtures and shades to continue elegant modern theme. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, including master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upstairs rooms also have surround sound system. Enjoy paver-seating area in private, fenced backyard, or the beautiful views of the park from the front porch. Minutes from Baldwin Park shopping area, very close to walking trail around Lake Baldwin.

(RLNE3806192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Hanks Ave. have any available units?
1539 Hanks Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1539 Hanks Ave. have?
Some of 1539 Hanks Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Hanks Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Hanks Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Hanks Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1539 Hanks Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1539 Hanks Ave. offer parking?
No, 1539 Hanks Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1539 Hanks Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 Hanks Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Hanks Ave. have a pool?
No, 1539 Hanks Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1539 Hanks Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1539 Hanks Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Hanks Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 Hanks Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach