All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1525 Catherine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1525 Catherine St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1525 Catherine St

1525 Catherine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1525 Catherine Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautiful 1BR 1BA Condo Available! - Property Id: 96801

Near the heart of Delaney Park a perfect 1BR 1BA apartment

Beautiful landscaping provides you with privacy and oasis-like scenery. Front courtyard entry with room for a little table and chairs to enjoy a glass of wine in the evening or a cup of coffee in the morning. As you walk through the front door, you will be greeted with wood laminate floors and stylish kitchen. Apartment is just steps away from the pool area, clubhouse and laundry facilities.

Close to downtown with plenty of access to restaurants, shopping, night life and historic Lake Eola!

Assigned Parking only steps away from your new home with plenty of guest parking available!

Unit available on 3/29!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96801
Property Id 96801

(RLNE5683642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Catherine St have any available units?
1525 Catherine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Catherine St have?
Some of 1525 Catherine St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Catherine St currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Catherine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Catherine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Catherine St is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Catherine St offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Catherine St offers parking.
Does 1525 Catherine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Catherine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Catherine St have a pool?
Yes, 1525 Catherine St has a pool.
Does 1525 Catherine St have accessible units?
No, 1525 Catherine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Catherine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Catherine St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach