Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful Mid Century Charmer in the desirable Audubon park neighborhood. Huge corner lot, 3 bedrooms 2 nicely updated bathrooms. Home has an enclosed Florida room that opens up to the backyard with a nice patio. Background and credit included with the $40 application fee per adult. Zoned for the new Audubon Elem. School, walking distance to local parks, dining and all that Audubon park has to offer.