Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:44 AM

1514 Virginia Drive

1514 Virginia Drive · (407) 329-3791
Location

1514 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This fully renovated charmer was built in 1938. It has all the charm of an old home with all the modern conveniences. The yard is fully fenced, wood floors throughout and a beautiful, large kitchen with a gas range. The house comes with a washer/dryer and laundry room is very large and could double as a home office.Short walk to the restaurants at Mills Park and a short bike ride to Leu Gardens. Lawn care is included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with a pet fee and pet rent. Applications available at www.KWrentsOrlando.com. Don't miss out! Call 321-750-9401 for a showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,799, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,799, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Virginia Drive have any available units?
1514 Virginia Drive has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Virginia Drive have?
Some of 1514 Virginia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Virginia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Virginia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Virginia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Virginia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Virginia Drive offer parking?
No, 1514 Virginia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Virginia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Virginia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Virginia Drive have a pool?
No, 1514 Virginia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Virginia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1514 Virginia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Virginia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Virginia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
