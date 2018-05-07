150 E. Robinson St., Unit #8A-19

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Orlando 1 Bedrm 1.5 Bath Downtown At The Vue For Rent SEE TERMS -

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

www.orpmshowing.com



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!



APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,550.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,650.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,650.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1550/mo

150 E. Robinson St., Unit #8A-19

Orlando, Florida 32801

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

www.orpmshowing.com



Subdivision: Vue At Lake Eola

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Property Sub Type: Condo

Square Ft:932

Year Built: 2007



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*8th Floor Unit

*Lake View

*Granite Countertops

*42" Cabinets

*Hardwood Flooring

*Freshly Painted!

*COMMUNITY Pool

*COMMUNITY Basketball Court

*COMMUNITY Tennis Court

*COMMUNITY Fitness Center

*COMMUNITY Grills

*Walking Distance To Bars, Restaurants, & Lake Eola

*CONVENIENT To: I-4 & 408

*JUST MINUTES To: All Theme Parks

*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Colonial & Orange Avenue, head SOUTH on Orange Avenue. LEFT on Robinson Street. Building on RIGHT, 150 E. Robinson Street. (Must check-in w/security prior to viewing).



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

www.orpmshowing.com



(RLNE4542000)