150 E. Robinson St., Unit #8A-19
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

150 E. Robinson St., Unit #8A-19

150 E Robinson St Unit 8a-19 · No Longer Available
Location

150 E Robinson St Unit 8a-19, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Orlando 1 Bedrm 1.5 Bath Downtown At The Vue For Rent SEE TERMS -
APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,550.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,650.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,650.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1550/mo
150 E. Robinson St., Unit #8A-19
Orlando, Florida 32801
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Vue At Lake Eola
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1.5
Property Sub Type: Condo
Square Ft:932
Year Built: 2007

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*8th Floor Unit
*Lake View
*Granite Countertops
*42" Cabinets
*Hardwood Flooring
*Freshly Painted!
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Basketball Court
*COMMUNITY Tennis Court
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*COMMUNITY Grills
*Walking Distance To Bars, Restaurants, & Lake Eola
*CONVENIENT To: I-4 & 408
*JUST MINUTES To: All Theme Parks
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Colonial & Orange Avenue, head SOUTH on Orange Avenue. LEFT on Robinson Street. Building on RIGHT, 150 E. Robinson Street. (Must check-in w/security prior to viewing).

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

(RLNE4542000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

