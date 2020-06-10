All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 8:57 PM

1459 Lake Baldwin Lane

1459 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1459 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3/2.5 townhome located in Baldwin Park with community pool, recreation facilities, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trail. Coming Soon! Full lawn care service included, Walk through the wrought iron gates, through the courtyard to the two-story, 3/2.5 townhome. Spacious living area that opens to the updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, and computer area. Tiled flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor where all bedrooms are located. The master suite includes double sinks, garden tub, separate shower. The second and third bedrooms have separate entry to the balcony. Two car attached garage, inside laundry and two AC units. Conveniently located to Baldwin Park's downtown center with shops and dining. Pets will be considered.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane have any available units?
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane have?
Some of 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane offers parking.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane has a pool.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach