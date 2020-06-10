1459 Lake Baldwin Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 3/2.5 townhome located in Baldwin Park with community pool, recreation facilities, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trail. Coming Soon! Full lawn care service included, Walk through the wrought iron gates, through the courtyard to the two-story, 3/2.5 townhome. Spacious living area that opens to the updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar, and computer area. Tiled flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor where all bedrooms are located. The master suite includes double sinks, garden tub, separate shower. The second and third bedrooms have separate entry to the balcony. Two car attached garage, inside laundry and two AC units. Conveniently located to Baldwin Park's downtown center with shops and dining. Pets will be considered.

Contact us to schedule a showing.