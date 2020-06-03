All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

14220 Walcott Ave

14220 Walcott Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14220 Walcott Ave, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice property for rent in the desirable community of Laureate Park in Lake Nona, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large open floor plan with high ceilings. You will love the modern look of this property. Don't wait, it won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14220 Walcott Ave have any available units?
14220 Walcott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14220 Walcott Ave have?
Some of 14220 Walcott Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14220 Walcott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14220 Walcott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14220 Walcott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14220 Walcott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 14220 Walcott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14220 Walcott Ave offers parking.
Does 14220 Walcott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14220 Walcott Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14220 Walcott Ave have a pool?
No, 14220 Walcott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14220 Walcott Ave have accessible units?
No, 14220 Walcott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14220 Walcott Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14220 Walcott Ave has units with dishwashers.
