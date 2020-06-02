All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

1407 CATHERINE STREET

1407 Catherine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Catherine Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 Bath house is located on a quaint brick road walking distance to our neighborhood cafe "903 Mills Market", Downtown Orlando, and other great restaurants. The house is a renovated 1930's ranch with 9-foot ceilings, Gas stove, built-in storage, antique wood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace. The large master bedroom leads to the back deck through two french doors overlooking a small garden, off-street parking and 2 car garage. The master bath has a large walk-in closet, a jacuzzi tub and plenty of natural light.
***Area above the garage is not included in the lease and is not being rented out, it's just storage for the property owners.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

