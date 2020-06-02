1407 CATHERINE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 Bath house is located on a quaint brick road walking distance to our neighborhood cafe "903 Mills Market", Downtown Orlando, and other great restaurants. The house is a renovated 1930's ranch with 9-foot ceilings, Gas stove, built-in storage, antique wood floors, and a wood-burning fireplace. The large master bedroom leads to the back deck through two french doors overlooking a small garden, off-street parking and 2 car garage. The master bath has a large walk-in closet, a jacuzzi tub and plenty of natural light.

***Area above the garage is not included in the lease and is not being rented out, it's just storage for the property owners.***