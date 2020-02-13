All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM

1405 East Gore Street - 1

1405 Gore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Gore Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Apply at www.convergent.managebuiding.com. OPEN HOUSE, MONDAY NOV. 4th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Limited parking, you may have to park around the side street and walk to apartment. Bring money order for $50 to Open House if you have put in application on line and want your background check completed.

Updated 1 bedroom apartment just minutes east of downtown Orlando.

New kitchen cabinets, sink, flooring, and updated bathroom, bedroom and living room.

Cool grey tones and warm woods blend together for a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. Trees fill this duplex lot with shade.

Wall AC/Heat unit. Newer fridge being installed.

No pets.

App Fee is $50 and this includes a confidential background/credit check.

Owners require first month's rent plus deposit of $850.

Tenants must have 6 months' of employment in Central Florida and no evictions in the past 5 years. Good references. Must earn $2,000 per month of documented income. Bring copies of pay stubs to Open House.
Walk one block to 903 Mills Market, a comfy cafe-market that lures locals with gourmet sandwiches, salads & breakfasts, plus outdoor dining. Enjoy beautiful
Lake Davis, Greenwood Urban Wetlands, nearby markets in Thornton Park and world famous little league fields. You can bike to Lake Eola, downtown Orlando, and more from this cozy space in the heart of the Greenwood/Lake Davis neighborhood.

Just 1.3 miles to downtown and less than 10 minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 East Gore Street - 1 have any available units?
1405 East Gore Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 East Gore Street - 1 have?
Some of 1405 East Gore Street - 1's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 East Gore Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1405 East Gore Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 East Gore Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1405 East Gore Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1405 East Gore Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1405 East Gore Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1405 East Gore Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 East Gore Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 East Gore Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1405 East Gore Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1405 East Gore Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1405 East Gore Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 East Gore Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 East Gore Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

