1405 East Gore Street - 1

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Apply at www.convergent.managebuiding.com. OPEN HOUSE, MONDAY NOV. 4th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Limited parking, you may have to park around the side street and walk to apartment. Bring money order for $50 to Open House if you have put in application on line and want your background check completed.



Updated 1 bedroom apartment just minutes east of downtown Orlando.



New kitchen cabinets, sink, flooring, and updated bathroom, bedroom and living room.



Cool grey tones and warm woods blend together for a comfortable, relaxing atmosphere. Trees fill this duplex lot with shade.



Wall AC/Heat unit. Newer fridge being installed.



No pets.



App Fee is $50 and this includes a confidential background/credit check.



Owners require first month's rent plus deposit of $850.



Tenants must have 6 months' of employment in Central Florida and no evictions in the past 5 years. Good references. Must earn $2,000 per month of documented income. Bring copies of pay stubs to Open House.

Walk one block to 903 Mills Market, a comfy cafe-market that lures locals with gourmet sandwiches, salads & breakfasts, plus outdoor dining. Enjoy beautiful

Lake Davis, Greenwood Urban Wetlands, nearby markets in Thornton Park and world famous little league fields. You can bike to Lake Eola, downtown Orlando, and more from this cozy space in the heart of the Greenwood/Lake Davis neighborhood.



Just 1.3 miles to downtown and less than 10 minute drive.