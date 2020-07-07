Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

13903 Eliot Avenue Available 12/15/19 Beautifully Furnished Home in Laureate Park of Lake Nona - Transitioning to Lake Nona and the Medical City? Then you must see this beautifully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Lake Nona's Laureate Park. This home is decorated with stylish fine furniture, and has all one needs to live in luxury! Granite counter-tops, under and over cabinet lighting, island kitchen bar with custom decorative molding, and stainless steel appliances makes the kitchen a pleasure to be in. There is tile flooring in main living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and stairway, a paver front and back porch, rear entry 2 car garage, and enjoy having a balcony off the master bedroom, as well. High speed fiber optics for internet, basic cable, and ground maintenance included. Just minutes to the Medical City. Fantastic location.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2458484)