Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13821 Benavente Ave. Available 11/04/19 Townhome in Laureate Park - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with nothing left out. All appliances,granite countertops, spacious rooms, tile and carpet. Master bedroom on main floor. Nice front porch with water view and a 2nd patio on side. Rear entry 2 car garage.



Community has it all, Schools, Restaurants, Hospital, new Aquatic Fun Park.



Call Donna to make an appt. to see this home.

407-719-5532



(RLNE5177057)