13703 HEANEY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access pet friendly

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment over garage includes water, electric, trash, cable, internet and lawn care. Washer/dryer included. No access to garage, street parking only. Rent includes access to Community Aquatic Center and Fitness Center. Close to Canvas Restaurant and Market. Minutes from Orlando International Airport, UCF School of Medicine and VA Medical Center.

No dogs, but a cat is OK with a pet fee and pet rent. Landlord pays the $200 HOA amenities fee for the tenant!