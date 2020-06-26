All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

13703 HEANEY AVENUE

13703 Heaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13703 Heaney Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment over garage includes water, electric, trash, cable, internet and lawn care. Washer/dryer included. No access to garage, street parking only. Rent includes access to Community Aquatic Center and Fitness Center. Close to Canvas Restaurant and Market. Minutes from Orlando International Airport, UCF School of Medicine and VA Medical Center.
No dogs, but a cat is OK with a pet fee and pet rent. Landlord pays the $200 HOA amenities fee for the tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13703 HEANEY AVENUE have any available units?
13703 HEANEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13703 HEANEY AVENUE have?
Some of 13703 HEANEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13703 HEANEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13703 HEANEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13703 HEANEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13703 HEANEY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 13703 HEANEY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13703 HEANEY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13703 HEANEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13703 HEANEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13703 HEANEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13703 HEANEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13703 HEANEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13703 HEANEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13703 HEANEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13703 HEANEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
