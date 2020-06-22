All apartments in Orlando
13350 BEEBE ALLEY
13350 BEEBE ALLEY

13350 Beebe Alley · No Longer Available
Location

13350 Beebe Alley, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
2018 built one-story home available January 1st, 2019! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home plus office sits on a park front setting, just one block from a serene pond with walking trails, disc-golf course, fitness stations, and playground all nearby, in the fabulous neighborhood of Laureate Park! This homeowner's job relocation means you could enjoy living in LP in a nearly brand-new home that's ready to go now! Featuring high ceilings, open plan kitchen, a wonderful split bedroom layout and of course, all-one-level living. a 2 car garage and side yard with porch finishes out the floorplan. High-speed internet, lawn care, and access to the aquatic center/LP fit is included in the rent. 12 month lease minimum and must be approved by HOA. See video walk through tour online for the full floorplan. Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13350 BEEBE ALLEY have any available units?
13350 BEEBE ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13350 BEEBE ALLEY have?
Some of 13350 BEEBE ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13350 BEEBE ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
13350 BEEBE ALLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13350 BEEBE ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 13350 BEEBE ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13350 BEEBE ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 13350 BEEBE ALLEY does offer parking.
Does 13350 BEEBE ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13350 BEEBE ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13350 BEEBE ALLEY have a pool?
No, 13350 BEEBE ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 13350 BEEBE ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 13350 BEEBE ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 13350 BEEBE ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13350 BEEBE ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
