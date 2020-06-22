13350 BEEBE ALLEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground garage internet access

2018 built one-story home available January 1st, 2019! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home plus office sits on a park front setting, just one block from a serene pond with walking trails, disc-golf course, fitness stations, and playground all nearby, in the fabulous neighborhood of Laureate Park! This homeowner's job relocation means you could enjoy living in LP in a nearly brand-new home that's ready to go now! Featuring high ceilings, open plan kitchen, a wonderful split bedroom layout and of course, all-one-level living. a 2 car garage and side yard with porch finishes out the floorplan. High-speed internet, lawn care, and access to the aquatic center/LP fit is included in the rent. 12 month lease minimum and must be approved by HOA. See video walk through tour online for the full floorplan. Call Today!