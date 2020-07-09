1321 E. Grant St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located just south of downtown Orlando convenient to local shopping and dining, top rated schools, and has quick access to East Colonial, the 408, and I-4. The two story home features tile throughout the main living area downstairs with a kitchen and family room combo. The kitchen includes all the appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, as well as a separate dining area. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. Upstairs you will find the additional two bedrooms, plenty of closet space, and bonus area perfect for an office desk or play area. Through the French doors into the backyard, you are greeted with a lovely covered patio area. This home also has a 2 car garage.