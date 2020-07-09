All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1321 E. Grant St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1321 E. Grant St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1321 E. Grant St.

1321 E Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1321 E Grant Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56e95b00fc ----
AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located just south of downtown Orlando convenient to local shopping and dining, top rated schools, and has quick access to East Colonial, the 408, and I-4. The two story home features tile throughout the main living area downstairs with a kitchen and family room combo. The kitchen includes all the appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, as well as a separate dining area. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. Upstairs you will find the additional two bedrooms, plenty of closet space, and bonus area perfect for an office desk or play area. Through the French doors into the backyard, you are greeted with a lovely covered patio area. This home also has a 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 E. Grant St. have any available units?
1321 E. Grant St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1321 E. Grant St. currently offering any rent specials?
1321 E. Grant St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 E. Grant St. pet-friendly?
No, 1321 E. Grant St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1321 E. Grant St. offer parking?
Yes, 1321 E. Grant St. offers parking.
Does 1321 E. Grant St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 E. Grant St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 E. Grant St. have a pool?
No, 1321 E. Grant St. does not have a pool.
Does 1321 E. Grant St. have accessible units?
No, 1321 E. Grant St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 E. Grant St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 E. Grant St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 E. Grant St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 E. Grant St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach