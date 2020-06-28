1229 E. Muriel Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Town-home Located in Down Town Orlando FL! - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Town-home Located in Down Town Orlando FL! This home was made with upgraded finishes, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and vinyl waterproof plank throughout the ground floor. Bedrooms have plush carpeting and beautiful porcelain tile in bathrooms and laundry room. Exquisite modern design throughout the home, including contemporary light fixtures and finishes. Large walk-in closets in the master bedroom and spacious kitchen pantry. This house comes with a comfortable covered patio for you to enjoy the outdoors in any weather. Stunning view from the back lanai to the green common area. Outdoor lawn, exterior pest control, and irrigation are included with HOA. Coming home will be a pleasure and the highlight of your day. Great location! " A" rated public school zoning within Boone H. S and Blankner K-8 school district, close to I-4 & SR408, SODO Shopping Center, Orlando Regional Medical Center & Downtown Orlando!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$2,350.00 Monthly Rent

$2,350.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5123180)