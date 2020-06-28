All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1229 E. Muriel Street

1229 E Muriel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1229 E Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Town-home Located in Down Town Orlando FL! - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Town-home Located in Down Town Orlando FL! This home was made with upgraded finishes, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and vinyl waterproof plank throughout the ground floor. Bedrooms have plush carpeting and beautiful porcelain tile in bathrooms and laundry room. Exquisite modern design throughout the home, including contemporary light fixtures and finishes. Large walk-in closets in the master bedroom and spacious kitchen pantry. This house comes with a comfortable covered patio for you to enjoy the outdoors in any weather. Stunning view from the back lanai to the green common area. Outdoor lawn, exterior pest control, and irrigation are included with HOA. Coming home will be a pleasure and the highlight of your day. Great location! " A" rated public school zoning within Boone H. S and Blankner K-8 school district, close to I-4 & SR408, SODO Shopping Center, Orlando Regional Medical Center & Downtown Orlando!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$2,350.00 Monthly Rent
$2,350.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 E. Muriel Street have any available units?
1229 E. Muriel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 E. Muriel Street have?
Some of 1229 E. Muriel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 E. Muriel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1229 E. Muriel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 E. Muriel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 E. Muriel Street is pet friendly.
Does 1229 E. Muriel Street offer parking?
No, 1229 E. Muriel Street does not offer parking.
Does 1229 E. Muriel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 E. Muriel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 E. Muriel Street have a pool?
No, 1229 E. Muriel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1229 E. Muriel Street have accessible units?
No, 1229 E. Muriel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 E. Muriel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 E. Muriel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
