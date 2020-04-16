All apartments in Orlando
1225 Park Lake St - 4
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1225 Park Lake St - 4

1225 Park Lake Street · (407) 422-6783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 Park Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $250 Per Month Discount through Summer.

ADORABLE & CLOSE-IN APARTMENT IN MILLS/50 DISTRICT, READY NOW

Designer touches fill this renovated and updated second floor Orlando unit:
New Bathroom & Updated Kitchen
Upgrades include new cabinets, carpet, granite counter-tops, tile, hardware & more.
Lawn Service & Water Provided - Value Added Savings
Laundry Closet & On-site parking
Locally Owned - Professional, Polite Management
One pet considered with approved app, pet fees/deposit.
Please do not contact tenants currently occupying other units.
Go to www.RentInOrangeCounty.com to apply.
Rent will increase back to Market Rent of $1,375 on Sept. 1, 2020.
1225 Park Lake Street is very close in but quiet. Walk or bike to downtown Orlando's Lake Eola, nearby Loch Haven Park and more. Walk to restaurants, Minutes to I-4, 408 and Colonial Drive. Water and Lawn Service included in lease. On site parking and private back yard. Sturdy block construction. New landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Park Lake St - 4 have any available units?
1225 Park Lake St - 4 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Park Lake St - 4 have?
Some of 1225 Park Lake St - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Park Lake St - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Park Lake St - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Park Lake St - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Park Lake St - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Park Lake St - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Park Lake St - 4 does offer parking.
Does 1225 Park Lake St - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Park Lake St - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Park Lake St - 4 have a pool?
No, 1225 Park Lake St - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Park Lake St - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1225 Park Lake St - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Park Lake St - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Park Lake St - 4 has units with dishwashers.
