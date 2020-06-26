Rent Calculator
1216 Virginia Dr
Last updated June 17 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 1
1216 Virginia Dr
1216 Virginia Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
1216 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1br/1bath apartment has character and quality in a safe and quiet tree lined neighbourhood near parks and all city amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1216 Virginia Dr have any available units?
1216 Virginia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1216 Virginia Dr have?
Some of 1216 Virginia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1216 Virginia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Virginia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Virginia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Virginia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Virginia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Virginia Dr offers parking.
Does 1216 Virginia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Virginia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Virginia Dr have a pool?
No, 1216 Virginia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Virginia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1216 Virginia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Virginia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Virginia Dr has units with dishwashers.
