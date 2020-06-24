All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:04 PM

1214 Greenwood St

1214 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Greenwood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this adorable home in this highly sought after location! It is walking distance to parks and lakes. The amazing front porch is just one of the beautiful features in this unique home! This 1920's bungalow has so much charm and character and has been lovingly maintained. From the bamboo floors, and custom built-in's to the lovely kitchen and bathrooms that were remodeled in a style that works beautifully for this historic home, there is just so much detail I couldn't describe it all. This original Sears home has had the original layout expanded to provide lots of storage while providing great flow and a spacious feel. The in-law suite containing a private bath and kitchenette area that would work really well for adult family members or a roommate. This incredibly nice sized lot has tons of space to entertain both in the back yard and on a private deck area to the right of the house. It also has a great garden area in the back yard containing raised bed planters. Did I mention the house has custom built storage lockers in the carport. The driveway was expanded to be double wide for extra parking. There are just so many details to this house you have to see it for yourself. Great potential to expand the footprint too!

Listing Courtesy Of LA ROSA REALTY, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Greenwood St have any available units?
1214 Greenwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Greenwood St have?
Some of 1214 Greenwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Greenwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Greenwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Greenwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Greenwood St is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Greenwood St offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Greenwood St offers parking.
Does 1214 Greenwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Greenwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Greenwood St have a pool?
No, 1214 Greenwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Greenwood St have accessible units?
No, 1214 Greenwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Greenwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Greenwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
