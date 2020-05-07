Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1203 West Smith Street Available 04/06/19 Charming bungalow in the Heart of College Park! - Charming bungalow in the Heart of College Park! This home has been beautifully updated. The kitchen features new cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining area with french doors leading out to the large deck, perfect for entertaining! Lovely hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom has been upgraded with vanity and spacious tiled shower. There is a bonus room perfect for an office or 3rd bedroom. The private oversized backyard is completely fenced in. Desirable location near shops, restaurants, parks and minutes to downtown. Available the first week of April, 2019.



