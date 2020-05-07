All apartments in Orlando
1203 West Smith Street

1203 W Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

1203 W Smith Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1203 West Smith Street Available 04/06/19 Charming bungalow in the Heart of College Park! - Charming bungalow in the Heart of College Park! This home has been beautifully updated. The kitchen features new cabinets, counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining area with french doors leading out to the large deck, perfect for entertaining! Lovely hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom has been upgraded with vanity and spacious tiled shower. There is a bonus room perfect for an office or 3rd bedroom. The private oversized backyard is completely fenced in. Desirable location near shops, restaurants, parks and minutes to downtown. Available the first week of April, 2019.

(RLNE1989990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 West Smith Street have any available units?
1203 West Smith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 West Smith Street have?
Some of 1203 West Smith Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 West Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
1203 West Smith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 West Smith Street pet-friendly?
No, 1203 West Smith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1203 West Smith Street offer parking?
No, 1203 West Smith Street does not offer parking.
Does 1203 West Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 West Smith Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 West Smith Street have a pool?
No, 1203 West Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 1203 West Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 1203 West Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 West Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 West Smith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
