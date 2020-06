Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Dover Shores location! Great 3 bedroom two bath, Conveniently located with easy access to Downtown, Semoran Blvd, and I-4 and the 408. The rest of this home has hardwood floors from the living room sweeping into the kitchen. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Complete with washer and dryer. Make an appointment to see this wonderful home while it lasts, and that won't be long.