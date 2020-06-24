All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 120-2b E PINE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
120-2b E PINE STREET
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

120-2b E PINE STREET

120 E Pine St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

120 E Pine St, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
yoga
Imagine a life where a lakefront doubles as your front yard, world-class theaters, shops, and restaurants are a simple stroll away, and your everyday life rivals a resort-style one. This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location. Situated in one of the nation's top art districts, you'll be within a casual stroll to numerous galleries, live music venues and entertainment opportunities. Downtown Orlando's Central Business District puts you front and center to the area's finest finance, government and commerce. And don't worry, those everyday conveniences are just around the corner too. The Orlando Farmers Market is in walking distance from the community, while Publix is a only a five-minute drive away. Overlooking Lake Eola this transforms your place to live into your new playground. From outdoor amenities that include an elevated pool deck, barbecue grills, fire pit lounge, and outdoor seating, to an on-site fitness center and yoga studio Inside contemporary interiors are as stylish as they are functional with hard-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, vinyl-plank flooring and stacked washers and dryers. And for those who adore upgrades, select homes include moveable kitchen islands and frameless shower doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120-2b E PINE STREET have any available units?
120-2b E PINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 120-2b E PINE STREET have?
Some of 120-2b E PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120-2b E PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
120-2b E PINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120-2b E PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 120-2b E PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 120-2b E PINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 120-2b E PINE STREET offers parking.
Does 120-2b E PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120-2b E PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120-2b E PINE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 120-2b E PINE STREET has a pool.
Does 120-2b E PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 120-2b E PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 120-2b E PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120-2b E PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach