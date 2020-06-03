11927 Xenia Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Upscale living at it's finest! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront home in desirable Village Walk of Lake Nona has a lovely pond view in back. Features security guard in gated community with spacious split floor plan, tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with kitchen nook area and covered paver patio in rear. Community features parks, trails and walkways for recreation, located close to local hospitals, schools and colleges, near airport, 417 and 528. Rent includes lawn care and outside pest control.