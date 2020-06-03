All apartments in Orlando
11927 Xenia Ln

11927 Xenia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11927 Xenia Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upscale living at it's finest! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront home in desirable Village Walk of Lake Nona has a lovely pond view in back. Features security guard in gated community with spacious split floor plan, tile flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with kitchen nook area and covered paver patio in rear. Community features parks, trails and walkways for recreation, located close to local hospitals, schools and colleges, near airport, 417 and 528. Rent includes lawn care and outside pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11927 Xenia Ln have any available units?
11927 Xenia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11927 Xenia Ln have?
Some of 11927 Xenia Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11927 Xenia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11927 Xenia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11927 Xenia Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11927 Xenia Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11927 Xenia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11927 Xenia Ln offers parking.
Does 11927 Xenia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11927 Xenia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11927 Xenia Ln have a pool?
No, 11927 Xenia Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11927 Xenia Ln have accessible units?
No, 11927 Xenia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11927 Xenia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11927 Xenia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
