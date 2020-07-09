11926 DELFINA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Tropical living at its best. This amazing house is located in Village Walk with all their amenities. Tile roof. Open large living room/dinning room with a separate family room that has built in cabinets across the wall. Separate master bedroom with large bathroom. Shower in the master. Towards the front of the house is the other bedroom with its own bath. Both bedroom closets are customized with shelving and drawers. The kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Full size laundry room. Separate room has doors but not closet. Large screened in porch with a portion shaded by a canopy. Overlooking a huge pond. Mature landscaping. The best part, this community has bike and walking trails, tennis, club house, pool and even a deli and a couple of shops. All yard is provided by HOA as well as basic cable and Internet services.