11908 DELFINA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful wide water views from this Mediterranean Style Villa. Two large bedrooms with baths, tile roof, lush landscaping, 1/2 duplex with solid concrete walls for privacy and quiet. 2 car garage, light, clean and move in ready. The community amenities cannot be beat with tennis, basketball, resort style pool, lap pool, fitness center, rec room, and miles and miles of waterfront walking! Located in the heart of Lake Nona just minutes to medical city, schools, shopping, and VA hospital. Basic Cable, Alarm, irrigation, lawn maintenance and internet all included in rent!! 24-Hour Guard gate, School bus drop off and pick up is right in the community.