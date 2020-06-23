All apartments in Orlando
11908 DELFINA LANE

11908 Delfina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11908 Delfina Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful wide water views from this Mediterranean Style Villa. Two large bedrooms with baths, tile roof, lush landscaping, 1/2 duplex with solid concrete walls for privacy and quiet. 2 car garage, light, clean and move in ready. The community amenities cannot be beat with tennis, basketball, resort style pool, lap pool, fitness center, rec room, and miles and miles of waterfront walking! Located in the heart of Lake Nona just minutes to medical city, schools, shopping, and VA hospital. Basic Cable, Alarm, irrigation, lawn maintenance and internet all included in rent!! 24-Hour Guard gate, School bus drop off and pick up is right in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11908 DELFINA LANE have any available units?
11908 DELFINA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11908 DELFINA LANE have?
Some of 11908 DELFINA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11908 DELFINA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11908 DELFINA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11908 DELFINA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11908 DELFINA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11908 DELFINA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11908 DELFINA LANE does offer parking.
Does 11908 DELFINA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11908 DELFINA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11908 DELFINA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11908 DELFINA LANE has a pool.
Does 11908 DELFINA LANE have accessible units?
No, 11908 DELFINA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11908 DELFINA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11908 DELFINA LANE has units with dishwashers.
