Orlando, FL
11887 Delfina Lane
11887 Delfina Lane

11887 Delfina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11887 Delfina Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
11887 Delfina Lane Available 04/01/20 Home Shows Like New in Guard Gated Community - This spacious 2/2 home has tile and carpet, living room has extra sq. footage from most and another area is perfect for a family room, office or dining room. Both bedrooms have walk in California closets plus lots of other storage areas. Corian Countertops, and all appliances included plus the central vacuum system. One small pet will be considered with a non refundable pet fee of $300.00 Walkway and drive are brick pavers.

Enjoy the peaceful water view from your open patio.
Call Donna Beavers 407-719-5532 for appt.

Community located in the Heart of Lake Nona and boasts of amenities. A lap pool and resort style pool, walking paths, lighted tennis courts, playground and basketball court. Market with deli, gas station, spa and more.

Don't miss out on seeing this property

(RLNE3396569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11887 Delfina Lane have any available units?
11887 Delfina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11887 Delfina Lane have?
Some of 11887 Delfina Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11887 Delfina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11887 Delfina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11887 Delfina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11887 Delfina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11887 Delfina Lane offer parking?
No, 11887 Delfina Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11887 Delfina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11887 Delfina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11887 Delfina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11887 Delfina Lane has a pool.
Does 11887 Delfina Lane have accessible units?
No, 11887 Delfina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11887 Delfina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11887 Delfina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
