Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool hot tub tennis court

11887 Delfina Lane Available 04/01/20 Home Shows Like New in Guard Gated Community - This spacious 2/2 home has tile and carpet, living room has extra sq. footage from most and another area is perfect for a family room, office or dining room. Both bedrooms have walk in California closets plus lots of other storage areas. Corian Countertops, and all appliances included plus the central vacuum system. One small pet will be considered with a non refundable pet fee of $300.00 Walkway and drive are brick pavers.



Enjoy the peaceful water view from your open patio.

Call Donna Beavers 407-719-5532 for appt.



Community located in the Heart of Lake Nona and boasts of amenities. A lap pool and resort style pool, walking paths, lighted tennis courts, playground and basketball court. Market with deli, gas station, spa and more.



Don't miss out on seeing this property



