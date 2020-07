Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BD 2.5 BATH HOUSE IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. IT IS MOVE IN READY! CALL/TEXT TODAY TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

JESUS- 321-287-1957 (ENGLISH AND SPANISH)

BEAUTIFUL 3 BD 2.5 BATH HOUSE IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. IT IS MOVE IN READY! CALL/TEXT TODAY TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

JESUS- 321-287-1957 (ENGLISH AND SPANISH)