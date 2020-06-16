All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1100 DELANEY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1100 DELANEY AVENUE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

1100 DELANEY AVENUE

1100 Delaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Orange
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1100 Delaney Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
tennis court
***NO LONGER AVAILABLE*** Live in lush Lakeside at Delaney Park Condos with the charm of a small community yet still downtown. This 1/1 has beautiful lake views from the balcony, living room and bedroom. Huge WALK IN closet and extra linen or shoe closet. The lobby has FOB key access with an elevator. The pool overlooking the lake has a BBQ grill and dining areas. Public tennis courts across the street. Fitness center on site. Easy access to 408 & I4. Easy walk to downtown, Dr. Phillips performing center and Orlando Health. Stroll around Lake Davis and stop by 903 Mills Deli for breakfast, lunch or dinner! Pet restrictions. NON-smoking & vaping home and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 DELANEY AVENUE have any available units?
1100 DELANEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 DELANEY AVENUE have?
Some of 1100 DELANEY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 DELANEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 DELANEY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 DELANEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 DELANEY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1100 DELANEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1100 DELANEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1100 DELANEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 DELANEY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 DELANEY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1100 DELANEY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1100 DELANEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1100 DELANEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 DELANEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 DELANEY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach