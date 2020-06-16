1100 DELANEY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool bbq/grill lobby tennis court

***NO LONGER AVAILABLE*** Live in lush Lakeside at Delaney Park Condos with the charm of a small community yet still downtown. This 1/1 has beautiful lake views from the balcony, living room and bedroom. Huge WALK IN closet and extra linen or shoe closet. The lobby has FOB key access with an elevator. The pool overlooking the lake has a BBQ grill and dining areas. Public tennis courts across the street. Fitness center on site. Easy access to 408 & I4. Easy walk to downtown, Dr. Phillips performing center and Orlando Health. Stroll around Lake Davis and stop by 903 Mills Deli for breakfast, lunch or dinner! Pet restrictions. NON-smoking & vaping home and patio.