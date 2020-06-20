1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo located in Tradewinds! - A beautiful condo within the Tradewinds Community, of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - Dixie, and Publix grocery stores. There are several dining options to choose from and the community is located right on the lynx bus line. Amenities include clubhouse, volleyball court, and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.



At 627 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a ceiling fan with overhead lighting. The kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, a sizable pantry, and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.



This condo is a 2nd-floor unit, with a relaxing patio and scenic views. Full-size washer and dryer connection available for your convenience.



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$ 925.00 Monthly Rent

$ 925.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



