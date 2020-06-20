All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223

1091 Hiawassee Road · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1091 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
volleyball court
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo located in Tradewinds! - A beautiful condo within the Tradewinds Community, of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - Dixie, and Publix grocery stores. There are several dining options to choose from and the community is located right on the lynx bus line. Amenities include clubhouse, volleyball court, and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping.

At 627 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a ceiling fan with overhead lighting. The kitchen comes fully equipped with updated appliances, a sizable pantry, and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar.

This condo is a 2nd-floor unit, with a relaxing patio and scenic views. Full-size washer and dryer connection available for your convenience.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$ 925.00 Monthly Rent
$ 925.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3252293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 have any available units?
1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 have?
Some of 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 currently offering any rent specials?
1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 pet-friendly?
No, 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 offer parking?
No, 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 does not offer parking.
Does 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 have a pool?
No, 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 does not have a pool.
Does 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 have accessible units?
No, 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223 does not have units with dishwashers.
