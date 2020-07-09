All apartments in Orlando
109 S. Osceola Avenue #3
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

109 S. Osceola Avenue #3

109 Osceola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1/1 Apartment in Downtown Thorton Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This large second floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment is located in the Thornton Park area with easy access to all major highways and downtown Orlando. This apartment features hardwood floors, living room, dining room, Florida room, and kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove. Unit has window units for a/c and heating. This unit does not have a washer and dryer and there are no washer and dryer hook-ups. There is dedicated tenant parking behind the apartment. Water is included. Please call me for an appointment to see this apartment.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Williams
407-896-1200 ext 219

(RLNE4773122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 have any available units?
109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 have?
Some of 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 currently offering any rent specials?
109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 pet-friendly?
No, 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 offer parking?
Yes, 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 offers parking.
Does 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 have a pool?
No, 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 does not have a pool.
Does 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 have accessible units?
No, 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 S. Osceola Avenue #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

