109 S. Osceola Avenue #3

1/1 Apartment in Downtown Thorton Park - A VIRTUAL TOUR IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE. This large second floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment is located in the Thornton Park area with easy access to all major highways and downtown Orlando. This apartment features hardwood floors, living room, dining room, Florida room, and kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove. Unit has window units for a/c and heating. This unit does not have a washer and dryer and there are no washer and dryer hook-ups. There is dedicated tenant parking behind the apartment. Water is included. Please call me for an appointment to see this apartment.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Williams

407-896-1200 ext 219



(RLNE4773122)