Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM

10884 SAVONA WAY

10884 Savona Way · No Longer Available
Location

10884 Savona Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
NEVER LIVED IN! BRAND NEW HOME WITH WATER VIEW - MOVE IN READY - GATED IN LAKE NONA! Rent includes, Complete lawn care, Cable, Internet plus access to Town Center amenities such as fitness center, pools etc. Looking for the perfect home in a private, gated community located in Lake Nona? Look no further! This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home PLUS den and loft is located in Lake Nona's most exclusive new home community, Enclave at VillageWalk. Enjoy beautiful water views from the spacious covered lanai! This stunning home design featuring coffered ceilings offers an open living area with all bedrooms split for extra privacy. The gorgeous modern kitchen features white cabinets, Lyra quartz countertops, built-in natural gas stainless steel appliances, large island, and walk-in pantry. Don't miss your opportunity to live in a brand new home in this natural gas, maintenance-free community boasting first-class resort style amenities that include 6 clay tennis courts, 24- hour fitness center, two pools, restaurant and a stunning clubhouse. Located less than 2 miles from USTA Tennis Center, Medical City, and Lake Nona Town Center, and minutes from OIA-all you could ask for and more right outside your door. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10884 SAVONA WAY have any available units?
10884 SAVONA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 10884 SAVONA WAY have?
Some of 10884 SAVONA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10884 SAVONA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10884 SAVONA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10884 SAVONA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10884 SAVONA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 10884 SAVONA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10884 SAVONA WAY offers parking.
Does 10884 SAVONA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10884 SAVONA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10884 SAVONA WAY have a pool?
Yes, 10884 SAVONA WAY has a pool.
Does 10884 SAVONA WAY have accessible units?
No, 10884 SAVONA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10884 SAVONA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10884 SAVONA WAY has units with dishwashers.
