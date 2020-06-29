10884 SAVONA WAY

Amenities

NEVER LIVED IN! BRAND NEW HOME WITH WATER VIEW - MOVE IN READY - GATED IN LAKE NONA! Rent includes, Complete lawn care, Cable, Internet plus access to Town Center amenities such as fitness center, pools etc. Looking for the perfect home in a private, gated community located in Lake Nona? Look no further! This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home PLUS den and loft is located in Lake Nona's most exclusive new home community, Enclave at VillageWalk. Enjoy beautiful water views from the spacious covered lanai! This stunning home design featuring coffered ceilings offers an open living area with all bedrooms split for extra privacy. The gorgeous modern kitchen features white cabinets, Lyra quartz countertops, built-in natural gas stainless steel appliances, large island, and walk-in pantry. Don't miss your opportunity to live in a brand new home in this natural gas, maintenance-free community boasting first-class resort style amenities that include 6 clay tennis courts, 24- hour fitness center, two pools, restaurant and a stunning clubhouse. Located less than 2 miles from USTA Tennis Center, Medical City, and Lake Nona Town Center, and minutes from OIA-all you could ask for and more right outside your door. Available now!