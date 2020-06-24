Amenities

10849 Spider Lily Dr #30B Available 04/10/20 Beautiful Townhome in Lake Nona - 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse with a 2-Car garage in prestigious Villas at East Park Community. Features wood laminate flooring in the living area, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, 48 inch cabinets and a breakfast open to the living room. There is an inside utility with a full size Washer and Dryer downstairs plus a 2 car garage. The bedrooms are well sized and the king-size master bathroom suite has double sinks and a stand-up shower, and the second bathroom has a combo bathtub & shower.



The waterfront community of Villas at East Park in Lake Nona has walking trails, tennis courts, a playground and basketball court. It is located close to many restaurants and shops and convenient to 417, 528 and Narcoossee. Approx. 20 minutes from downtown Orlando.



