1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

This 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit is located in the desirable Tradewinds community in Metrowest. It is conveniently near shopping and transportation. The apartment is flooded with tons of natural light that accentuate the lofty vaulted ceilings. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout including a storage closet off of your private balcony. Just over 925 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a ceiling fan with overhead lighting. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all standard appliances, a sizable pantry, and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer hookups are provided. Enjoy luxury amenities including a pool, clubhouse, volleyball court, and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping beautiful lake views.