Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:58 AM

1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD

1051 Hiawassee Road · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
volleyball court
This 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit is located in the desirable Tradewinds community in Metrowest. It is conveniently near shopping and transportation. The apartment is flooded with tons of natural light that accentuate the lofty vaulted ceilings. Fantastic closet and cabinet space throughout including a storage closet off of your private balcony. Just over 925 sqft, this cozy condo offers a spacious bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and a ceiling fan with overhead lighting. The kitchen comes fully equipped with all standard appliances, a sizable pantry, and ample counter space with a separate dining area and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer hookups are provided. Enjoy luxury amenities including a pool, clubhouse, volleyball court, and fitness center, all surrounded by lush landscaping beautiful lake views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have any available units?
1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have?
Some of 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 S HIAWASSEE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
